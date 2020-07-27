Online LSAT-India 2020 exam results in mid-August: JGLS

Online LSAT-India 2020 exam results in mid-August, says Jindal Global Law School

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 17:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The results of the first online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test, taken by 6,000 students amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to join JGLS in different academic programmes, will be announced in the second week of August.

The test, owned and administered by Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA, was successfully conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University said in a statement.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"These are extraordinary times when the world of higher education and universities have been challenged by the Covid-19 global pandemic," said C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of the University and Founding Dean of JGLS.

"Most of the registered students successfully completing the test in an Online and Remote-Proctored exam format," he said.

The statement said 6,651 students registered for the online test, held on six days from July 19-26, and the results will be announced in the second week of August. 

