Only 50 tourists allowed in Kempty falls at a time

Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.
The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.
Read | 'Revenge travel' a shot in the arm for India's bleeding hospitality sector
"There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.
The decision came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art
S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency
Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title
DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session
Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan
Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space
How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system?
A digital cat is melting hearts in Japan