Only 50 tourists allowed in Kempty falls at a time

Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

"There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.

The decision came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.