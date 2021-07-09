Only 50 tourists allowed in Kempty falls at a time

Only 50 tourists allowed in Kempty falls at a time

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 09 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 11:38 ist
This picture had gone viral on Thursday showing several tourists in close proximity without face masks at Kempty falls, Mussorie. Credit: ANI Photo

Only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

The district administration has taken the decision in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said.

Read | 'Revenge travel' a shot in the arm for India's bleeding hospitality sector

"There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.

The decision came a day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at the falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms.

