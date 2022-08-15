Opposition finds ‘nothing’ in PM's Independence Day speech, questions Modi on previous promises

The Opposition on Monday found “nothing” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech that will propel the country forward even as they questioned him on his promises about doubling income of farmers and providing housing to all by 2022.

Modi’s 82-minute address to the nation at the historic Red Fort where he spoke about the need for fighting corruption and nepotism as well as realising the potential of ‘Naari Shakti’ (women power) did not impress the leaders, as they also pointed out about the promise of two crore jobs every year and the hesitance in bringing in Women’s Reservation Bill.

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said that none of the promises made by Modi earlier on doubling farmers’ income, creating two crore jobs every year or Rs 15 lakh in every account were realised.

Referring to dynastic politics, Khera sought to turn the tables on the BJP asking whether Modi was referring to the son of Home Minister Amit Shah who is at the helm of cricket affairs in the country without being a player or the son of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is in an international think-tank.

“Maybe, he is talking about inner-party issues. I think his target is his ministers…The expectation was that the Prime Minister will give us a report card, that he will deliver a mature speech…It is sad that his speech did not say anything about it,” Khera told reporters.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury asked Modi to withdraw electoral bonds if he was sincere about his fight against corruption and nepotism, which the Prime Minister referred to in his address. “You spoke about nepotism. Then tell us why did you allow polyester tricolours and who is earning crores of rupees? There are various instances of corruption, including in the purchase of Rafale aircraft,” he told DH.

Yechury said, “Going by the promise made by Modi, the farmers’ income should have been doubled by now, all should have got housing. But nothing has happened. No promises have been kept. So the same promises have been repeated.”

CPI General Secretary D Raja said that there was “nothing” in the speech that addressed the concerns of people. “There are unprecedented social and economic inequalities. Corporates are amassing wealth. There is no mention of the suffering of people. He spoke about women power. Then why is he not bringing the women’s quota bill?” he asked.

“Nothing has happened in the past eight years. All were hollow promises, whether it was two crore jobs a year or doubling of farmers’ income or housing for all,” he told DH.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the ruling dispensation has been claiming that the country is in ‘Amrit Kaal’ but the question remained whether the country was in such a phase when rupee is weakening day after day and prices of fuel and essential items are shooting through the roof.

Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said there are values attached to Independence Day and tricolour and on the basis of those values, the journey so far in the 75th year should be continuously evaluated. "Where it is today should also be investigated," he asked.