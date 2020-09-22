Opposition sets three conditions for returning to Parliament; let MPs first express regret, says govt

The Opposition on Tuesday set three conditions for returning to Parliament after their boycott but the government said it could revoke the suspension of eight MPs only if they expressed regret.

The Opposition announced the boycott of the proceedings in Rajya Sabha by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad while in Lok Sabha, it was done by Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Soon after the Zero Hour, Azad told the Upper House that they would boycott the proceedings till the suspension of its members is revoked while also demanding that the government bring another bill to ensure that no private player should buy food grains from farmers below the MSP fixed by the government. The third condition was that the government should ensure MSP as recommended by the Swaminathan Committee as well as procurement by central, state governments and FCI should not be done below MSP.

"Till the government does these three things, we will boycott the session," he said in the House while leading the walkout.

Emphasising that time constraint has become a major issue of discontent among opposition parties, he said the sense of the House should not mean mere numbers. "I think the day before yesterday was the last straw that broke the Camel's back," he said referring to Deputy Chairman Harivansh going ahead with the passage of the Bill while the Opposition wanted the passage postponed by a day.

While former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda maintained that the government and Opposition should sit together to run the House, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav referred to the Sunday incident in the Upper House and said, "A mistake has taken place by opposition members, but elders should be large-hearted. I urge that their suspension be revoked and I apologise on their behalf".

K Keshava Rao (TRS) said whatever happened in the House is condemnable and "we are sorry for it" while DMK's Tiruchi Siva said opposition members got agitated after the chair did not allow division of votes.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, however, said, the Chair has been dragged into the controversy and said members should not put the blame on the chair. "I appeal to all members to rethink their decision of boycott and participate in the discussion," he said expressing his disagreement with the suspended MPs who justified their action and showed no remorse.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is not hell-bent upon keeping the MPs out of the House. "If they express regret, the government will look into it," he said.

Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot said the suspended members tried to portray that it is the mistake of the Chair. "This is not proper. Everyone is condemning that day's incident and saying it is sad. LoP also termed it sad but he tried to prove it by saying against the Chair, that the chair had taken a wrong decision. This is not proper."

"Breaking mikes, sitting on the table, showing hands at Harivansh Ji, climbing on the table, tearing the rule book and bill's copy. This is a condemnable and sad state of affairs," he added.

JD(U) floor leader RCP Singh said "What was their intention as they were tearing papers and throwing at Harivash babu. Division can happen only when there will be order. They showed aggression towards Harivansh. It is his (Harivansh) decency that no untoward incident took place. They disobeyed, staged dharna as if fighting for the freedom of the country. This should not be forgiven."

The issue had its echo in Lok Sabha where Congress' Chowdhury was prevented by Speaker Om Birla from raising the issue as it concerned another House of Parliament.

Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the Rajya Sabha MPs. "You have compelled us to do so," he said while Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee and TRS' Nama Nageshwar Rao also supported the boycott.