Outgoing CAG to audit e-NAM, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan: Report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India will scrutinise PM Kisan, Ayushman Bharat, e-NAM and minimum support price mechanism to see their effectiveness and efficiency this year, Economic Times reported.

Rajiv Mehrishi, the outgoing CAG of India, said on Friday that the authority intends to rope in independent experts for certain audits. Audits like Delhi Metro might be given to the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Some of the important schemes the CAG will audit include the pan-India electronic trading platform National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) which facilitates farmers, traders and buyers in trading commodities online.

The focus of the audit will be on the effectiveness of the platform and whether it provides access to farmers. It will also audit the direct benefit transfer with a focus on coverage which will include, correct payments that are made directly to beneficiaries, efficiency and design of payment process.

A retired IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Mehrishi will be stepping down as the CAG. GC Murmu, who resigned as the lieutenant-general of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 will be sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind today as the new CAG.