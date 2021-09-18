Over 78 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Govt

More than 78 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Further, over 33 lakh doses are in the pipeline.
More than 6.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, it said.
