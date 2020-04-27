Over 80% wheat crop harvested: MHA

PTI
PTI,
  Apr 27 2020
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 22:32 ist
A woman wearing a mask winnows wheat grain at a market, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, in Jalandhar, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

 Over 80 per cent of the wheat crop was harvested in the country till April 26 and a majority of "mandis" were also operational now, a senior government official said on Monday.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, told reporters that over two crore people got employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the country till now.

While 80 per cent of the wheat crop has been harvested, about 2,000 or 80 per cent of the "mandis" (wholesale markets) are operational in the country now, she said. 

Srivastava said this during a press briefing on the measures taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed with an aim to break the chain of COVID-19 in the country.

