Oxygen Express to deliver over 140 tonnes of oxygen to various locations by Monday

As many states are facing oxygen scarcity, Indian Railways is going to deliver more than 140 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen by Monday through "Oxygen Express".

"So far, Oxygen Express has run between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back. A total of 10 containers having nearly 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen have been carried till now," Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma told media on Sunday.

Another nine tankers from Bokaro will reach Lucknow any time.

One "Oxygen Express" train carrying four tankers (around 70 tonnes of oxygen) departed for Delhi from Raigarh, Chattisgarh.

Indian Railways has urged Delhi government to obtain the road tankers. Indian Railways is also ready for the movement of oxygen containers on container wagons from Durgapur to Delhi.

"Liquid oxygen being a cryogenic cargo has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps, etc." the statement from the Railway Ministry said.