Rlys to deliver 140 tonnes of oxygen to various cities

Oxygen Express to deliver over 140 tonnes of oxygen to various locations by Monday

The train, with four tankers, will reach Delhi by Monday night, official said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi ,
  • Apr 25 2021, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 21:24 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

As many states are facing oxygen scarcity, Indian Railways is going to deliver more than 140 tonnes of  liquid medical oxygen by Monday through "Oxygen Express".

"So far, Oxygen Express has run between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back. A total of 10 containers having nearly 150 tonnes of liquid oxygen have been carried till now," Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma told media on Sunday.

Another nine tankers from Bokaro will reach Lucknow any time.

Read: Centre bars use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, asks plants to maximise production

 

One "Oxygen Express" train carrying four tankers (around 70 tonnes of oxygen) departed for Delhi from Raigarh, Chattisgarh.

Indian Railways has urged Delhi government to obtain the road tankers. Indian Railways is also ready for the movement of oxygen containers on container wagons from Durgapur to Delhi. 

"Liquid oxygen being a cryogenic cargo has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps, etc." the statement from the Railway Ministry said.

medical oxygen
Delhi
COVID-19
Indian Railways
Coronavirus

