Pak drone found in Punjab, border areas on high alert

The border areas in Punjab were put on high alert, after BSF personnel spotted a drone entering the Indian side from Pakistan, near the Hussainiwala border on Monday night.

A search operation is underway to gather more intelligence information on development.I

Last month, assault rifles and other weapons, ammunition and satellite phones were dropped by drones from Pakistan into Punjab. Drones also made multiple sorties over a month to deliver weapons.

The weapon payload was to be handed over to terrorists who were to carry out terror strikes in the country.

According to sources, the drone spotted last night was seen entering the Indian side, after which the security agencies were alerted of the intrusion. The drone flew for around 40 minutes past 10 pm on Monday night. Past midnight at around 12.25 am, BSF personnel saw the drone entering the Indian side.