Pakistan intruder arrested along Line of Control in J&K's Rajouri

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 10:52 ist

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Saturday.

The intruder was found moving into this side in Nowshera sector late Friday night and was immediately arrested, he said.

The official said the man was being questioned.

This is the second such arrest along the LoC in the past four days.

On July 15, Abdul Rehman (28), a resident of Nakyal village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested when he sneaked into this side from across the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Pakistan
Rajouri

