Pakistan judge insults India while hearing sedition case

While hearing a sedition case in Pakistan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, Athar Minallah made a remark that appears to be a direct insult to India.

The IHC on Monday was hearing bail petitions filed by 23 people, belonging to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and Awami Workers Party (AWP), who were arrested for protesting against the arrest of PTM chief, Manzoor Pashteen.

The IHC wrapped up all bail petitions of the protestors after Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told the court that all charges against them have been dropped.

The HC was unhappy about the fact that sedition charges were levied on the protestors, who were raising voice against the government. The IHC on Tuesday had also sought an explanation from a magistrate for putting sedition charges on the protestors.

Expressing his discontent during Monday hearing, the Chief Justice suggested that India is a country that curbs freedom of expression, and Pakistan should not follow this route.

"We don't expect that a democratic government will curb freedom of expression. An elected democratic government cannot place curbs on freedom of expression. We shouldn't fear criticism. The constitutional courts will protect the constitutional rights of the people. Everyone's constitutional rights will be protected. This is Pakistan, not India," Dawn quoted Justice Minallah as saying.

In the wake of ongoing protests against CAA in various parts of India, a number of students and activists have been charged with sedition in recent time. Three Kashmiri engineering students were recently arrested in Karnataka for allegedly chanting "Pakistan zindabad" on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, in which, scores of CRPF soldiers were killed.

Earlier, one JNU student, was charged with sedition for allegedly advocating separation of Assam from India during Shaheen Bagh protests.