Pakistani troops fire at border posts along LoC

Pak troops fire at border posts along LoC

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Aug 10 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Balakote sector around 10.15 am and was given a befitting response by Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC, the spokesman said.

He said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no report of any casualty, the spokesman said.

Officials said Pakistan Army personnel also fired mortar shells targeting Tarkundi village, causing panic among residents.

On Sunday, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in Mankote, Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors.

India
Pakistan
Line of Control
Ceasefire violation

