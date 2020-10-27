Pankaja Munde booked for violating prohibitory orders

Pankaja Munde booked for violating prohibitory orders at rally

Munde visited Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Sawargaon on October 25 and addressed an online Dussehra rally

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Oct 27 2020, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 16:06 ist
BJP party leader Pankaja Munde. Credit: PTI File Photo

A case has been registered against BJP leader Pankaja Munde and 40 to 50 others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during her rally at Sawargaon in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Munde visited Bhagwan Bhakti Gad in Sawargaon on October 25 and addressed an online Dussehra rally from there.

An offence has been registered at Amalner police station against Pankaja Munde, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Monica Rajale and Megnana Bordikar and others who attended the rally, an official said.

"Only five persons had been permitted to be present and prohibitory orders had been enforced in the district. The rules were violated, which is why the offence was registered under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) and other provisions of the IPC and Disaster Management Act," the official told.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development on Monday night, Munde tweeted, "I went to Bhagwan Bhati Gad after obtaining necessary permission and now this offence has been registered. After BJP workers, now the session of registering offences has reached me."

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Maharashtra
Beed

What's Brewing

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap

Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Why running won’t ruin your knees

Why running won’t ruin your knees

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

 