Param Bir Singh gets protection from arrest, Supreme Court asks him to join probe

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh in six cases lodged against him after he made sensational charges of Rs 100 crore extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh, however, ordered him to join the investigation.

The Court said it finds the charges raised by Singh as "disturbing" and the battle between him and Deshmukh "getting curiouser and curiouser".

The Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Maharashtra government on his plea for a CBI probe into the matter. It fixed the matter for consideration on December 6.

Singh's counsel senior advocate Puneet Bali submitted that the seniormost police officer was being hounded after he wrote about extortion charges against Deshmukh.

He said six cases were lodged against him by "extortionists and bookies" against whom he had taken action in 2015 and 2016.

The counsel also informed the Court that Singh was very much in the country and can join the probe within 48 hours. He questioned the Bombay High Court's order which directed him to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal.

On November 18, the top court had refused to consider Singh's plea for protection, saying no hearing or relief could be granted to him till he disclosed his whereabouts.

A local court had on November 17 accepted the Mumbai Police application to declare him as a proclaimed offender. Singh, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Police Service, last served as the Commandant General of Home Guards.

