Parl passing farm bills 'historic' moment for Indian farmers: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Terming Parliament clearing two key farm bills as a "historic and landmark moment" for Indian farmers, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said there is no risk of farmers being exploited by big corporates.

The Upper House passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

"A historic and landmark moment for Indian farmers with the Parliament passing the two bills liberating the farmers from traders cartels. The government will guarantee procurement of farmers' output at MSPs announced." Kumar said in a tweet.

He also noted that there is no risk of farmers being exploited by big corporates and that the "central government is committed to ensure that".

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said these reforms open doors for new jobs and a new consumption boom in rural areas of India.

"These long-due structural reforms will lead to income & wealth generation for farmers. Vast arbitrage usurped by a range of middlemen will vanish.

"This required immense political will," Kant said in a tweet.