Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid din

The passage of the Finance Bill completes the budgetary exercise for 2023-24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 16:47 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.

The amendment to the Finance Bill 2023, which sought to correct an error with regard to the tax rate on Securities Transaction Tax (STT), was moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for the day after the passage of the Finance Bill.

India News
Union Budget
Lok Sabha
Parliament

