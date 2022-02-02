Parliament Live: Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul Gandhi 'a confused, mindless leader' after his Lok Sabha address

Rahul Gandhi took on the government over its policies in Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is adjourned till tomorrow. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate in Lok Sabha. In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. Stay tuned for more updates.
We're not suggesting that there's a war tomorrow: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul's Pak-China remark in LS
Shashi Tharoor defended Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Pakistan and China in the Lok Sabha. "In many ways, any risk of Chinese involvement was neutralised by Indira Gandhi's outreach to Moscow. There were always approaches made to ensure that when Pakistan was getting belligerent, China didn't take advantage and when China attacked us, Pakistan didn't get active against us.So, this is a new situation as he is suggesting and I think it isvery important that these messages be listened to. We are not suggesting that as far as the country is concerned, we are facing war tomorrow," he said.
'Rahul Gandhi a confused, mindless leader'
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed Rahul Gandhi's address in the Lok Sabha and called him a "a confused, mindless leader".
"He said that India is not a country. He said China's vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only," Joshi told ANI.
'Secularism under attack'
Sougata Ray, citing hate speeches, communal killings and Lakhimpur Kheri, said that BJP has caused problems to secularism in the country.
R Baalu speaks about issues of Tamil Nadu
Expressing displeasure at Tamil Nadu's float being excluded from the Republic Day parade, Baalu listed out the names of freedom fighters and questioned why they are not being given the same status as others from other regions.
Rahul criticises India's foreign policy
Rahul says that the government has failed Indians as "Pakistan and China have joined hands, posing a great threat." He said that China is now ready to undermine India over territorial claims.
'RSS, BJP weakening links among Indians, undermining unity'
BJP member hit back, cite rulebook to clamp discussion on sub judice matters
Rahul brings up Pegasus spyware
"Unity and union is being destroyed by the Prime Minister,"said Rahul, citing Modi's visit to Israel.
'The idea of a ruler is back'
Claiming that the Congress did away with the idea of a monarch in 1947, he says that the BJP rule has now reinstated the idea of "a supreme ruler."
'India is a partnership, not a kingdom'
India a 'Union of States', everyone needs to have same rights
Pointing finger at "incidents" in J&K, Nagaland and Andoman & Nicobar, Rahul dismisses Dwivedi's speech, calling for a higher standard of response from the ruling party.
Rahul hits out at Modi
Claiming that 10 people have 50% of the country's wealth, Rahul takes aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing all claims and launches by the government over startups, new industry, etc.
'Made in India' not possible, says Rahul
Rahul hits out at the problems faced by the unorganised sector and MSMEs, saying that for a true "Made in India,"it is necessary to promote smaller companies and make them bigger. Large companies cannot generate employment, he says.
Rahul likens situation to Covid-19 variants, points finger at Adani
"Just Like Omicron and Delta...," says Gandhi on the situation, saying that a "particular person," later namechecking Adani, said that he is there to be seen wherever there a monetary gains to be seen from projects.
Rahul hits out at GST, demonetisation
Rahul accuses the government of diverting resources from the common man to those in power. BJP members shout him down.
As BJP members erupt and make noise, Congress members shout back, following which the speaker restores order
'Unfortunately, the Presidential address was a list of claims'
"To me, it seems the address seemed like a list of bureaucratic ideas but not a vision for a nation's development," said Rahul in his opening remarks. Listing out things missing, Gandhi saidthere is currently an "idea of two Indias, one for extremely rich and those in immense power, and the other, common men."
Rahul Gandhi called to speak
Paswan hits out at Samajwadi Party
Paswan said that having made his political debut with the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav is currently making claims "he cannot fulfil" because it is election time. He said that in his experience, he used to face long power outages and received supply for 4-6 hours per day during Mulayam Singh Yadav's rule in the state.
Another BJP MP, Kamalesh Paswan speaks on Uttar Pradesh
Harish Dwivedi speaks on a wide array of issues
BJP MP Harish Dwivedi speaks on issues ranging from electricity to pandemic relief schemes in Uttar Pradesh and the government's initiatives in this regard, while dismissing claims made by opposition parties in the state.
Question session ends
Kerala MPs protest proceedings
After the speaker asks the minister concerned to share the information with the Kollam MP in his chamber, other MPs from Kerala protest.
Discussions on procurement centres in Maharashtra follows, after which bullet trains for Kerala is raised by Kollam MP
Shashi Tharoor takes on government over green initiatives
Shashi Tharoor asks for a definition of green data centre and states that current 'green' initiatives are actually contributing to carbon footprint. Ashwini Vaishnaw, in response, says that the industry is currently coming up with standards and that India is on the right track.
The second question centres around modernisation of post offices for extending schemes to rural populace
'Fad of Make in India is fading,' says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
INC MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, positing a few survey figures of Indian imports and the possibility of exports, questions if the government has a roadmap for the 'Make in India' initiatives, in order to sustain them and start exports.
Govt working on partnerships with countries where export is rising, says Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal,Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said that the country is working to partner with countries like Bangladesh, which have zero duty on trade transactions.
Discussions centre around MSME support
Veeraswamy Kalanidhi of DMK raises questions of import and MSMEs being affected by problems, following which MoS (Commerce and Industry) Som Parkash details the government's measures, including credit and pandemic relief measures, to MSMEs.
Lok Sabha session starts with obituary references
Gear up for Lok Sabha proceedings, to start at 4 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow, 3rd February
RS chairman asks MPs to ensure smooth functioning of House, says disruptions disturbing
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked MPs to ensure smooth functioning of the House during the ongoing Budget session and said they should conduct themselves in a manner befitting the trust citizens still have in India's parliamentary democracy. The country's 5,000 MPs, MLAs and MLCs should resolve in this historic year to return to the people the favour they have doing by relentlessly nurturing democracy over the last 70 years, Naidu said.
How many jobs did you actually provide? Kharge asks BJP
In 2014, you (BJP) promised 2 crore jobs every year. You should have provided 15 crore jobs by now. But how many jobs did you actually provide? This year's Budget promises just 60 lakh jobs in the next 5 years: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
Nine lakh posts are vacant in the Central Govt: Kharge
Nine lakh posts are vacant in the Central Govt. About 15% of posts are vacant in the Railways, 40% in Defence, & 12% in the Home Affairs. Today unemployment rate in urban areas stands at 9% & in rural areas, 7.2%: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
439 terrorists were killed after the repeal of Article 370 in J&K: Nityanand Rai in RS
439 terrorists were killed after the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 98 civilians & 109 security personnel also lost their lives & 541 incidents of terror were reported during this period: MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Members observe silence in the memory of the people who lost their lives in heavy rainfall in Malaysia and volcanic eruption in Tonga.
Budget prepared keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections: Mallikarjun Kharge
This is a pro-capitalist Budget that has nothing to offer to farmers, MGNREGA workers, and SC/ST & OBC communities. This Budget has been prepared, keeping in view the ensuing Assembly elections: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge
RS leader Elamaram Kareen gives suspension notice over Pegasus issue
CPI(M) floor leader in Rajya Sabha Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the Pegasus issue in light of the recent reports revealing the government of India's engagement with Israeli firm NSO and purchase of the spyware.
Binoy Viswam, Rajya Sabha MP has moved a 267 notice for the suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha
Binoy Viswam, Rajya Sabha MP has moved a 267 notice for the suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to take up the urgent issue regarding the Governments purchase and use of the Pegasus spyware. The Government of India has not been transparent about these allegations and as such the reports in the public domain require the attention of this house urgently.
Lok Sabha to sit from 4 pm. Discussion on the Motion to start after Question Hour and Zero Hour. BJP's Harish Dwivedi to initiate the discussion while his party colleague Kamlesh Paswan to second it.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will be the first speaker from the Opposition
In Rajya Sabha, the debate will start at 11.30 am. BJP MP from UP Geeta alias Chandraprabha will initiate the debate. BJP's Shwait Malik (Punjab) to second. Both are from poll-bound states.
Rahul Gandhi to be first Oppn leader to reply to debate on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, sources said.
Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha, they said.
The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it.
De-jargoning the Union Budget 2022
Finance Minister NirmalaSitharamanon Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
