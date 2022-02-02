Parliament Live: Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul Gandhi 'a confused, mindless leader' after his Lok Sabha address

Rahul Gandhi took on the government over its policies in Lok Sabha, while the Rajya Sabha is adjourned till tomorrow. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate in Lok Sabha. In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. Stay tuned for more updates.