Parliament Live: Disobeying the Chair is undemocratic, Naidu tells Opposition MPs
updated: Dec 09 2021, 09:12 ist
09:11
The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 was discussed and passed in LokSabha in ~10 hours and 19 minutes, over two days.
09:08
AFSPA has done nothing good but brought animosity, repeal it: Nagaland MP
Nagaland MP KG Kenye on Wednesday raised the demand for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA in Rajya Sabha arguing that the controversial legislation has done "nothing" good but something that has brought "animosity" to all regions in the country.
Opposition leaders extend support to suspended RS members, hold dharna
Top opposition leaders on Wednesday sat on a dharna in Parliament complex and extended their support to the 12 suspended MPs of the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)
06:36
Disobeying the Chair is undemocratic: Naidu tells Opposition MPs
Disobeying the Chair and disturbing the House are "undemocratic", Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday as Opposition continued its protest inside the House on the suspension of 12 MPs, leading to a brief adjournment and boycott of the proceedings by the protesting lawmakers, who held a day-long dharna.
06:35
No official order to stop journalists from reporting in J&K: Government to Parliament
The government on Wednesday informed Parliament that the Jammu and Kashmir government has not issued any order under which journalists can be stopped from reporting if their work threatens peace and public tranquility. Read more
