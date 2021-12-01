Parliament Live: Suspended MPs to stage protest today; Dam Safety Bill on RS agenda

The second day of the Winter Session saw another disruptive session in the Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs without an apology. Finance Minister Sitharaman answered questions about the scheduled Crypto Bill, while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussed the Omicron virus. Dam Safety Bill is to be taken up by the Upper House today. Stay tuned for updates.