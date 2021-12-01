Parliament Live: Suspended MPs to stage protest today; Dam Safety Bill on RS agenda

The second day of the Winter Session saw another disruptive session in the Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs without an apology. Finance Minister Sitharaman answered questions about the scheduled Crypto Bill, while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussed the Omicron virus. Dam Safety Bill is to be taken up by the Upper House today. Stay tuned for updates.
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to chair meeting of Opposition leaders
Leader of Opposition in RS Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the floor leaders of like-minded opposition parties in his office for strategising ahead of the session, TOI reported.
The TMC has said that two of its MPs who were suspended by the Rajya Sabha will sit on a dharna in the premises for the entire session
Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises today
Bill seeking to clarify when SC, HC judges will get additional pension was introduced in LS
A bill which seeks to bring clarity on when Supreme Court and high court judges are entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension on attaining a certain age was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, which was introduced by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju amid din by opposition over farmers' issues, proposes to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Act and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Service) Act.
New Bill on cryptocurrency after Cabinet approval: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
The government will soon bring in a new Bill on cryptocurrency after it is approved by the Union Cabinet, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha.
A Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency for introduction in the Lok Sabha has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II, as part of the government business expected to be taken up during the ongoing winter session.
The Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the ongoing winter session of Parliament.
No case of Omicron variant reported in India so far: Govt tells Parliament
India has so far not reported any case of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday, underlining that the government has taken measures to ensure that it does not reach the country.
The Centre has issued an advisory after looking at developments globally and is keeping a close watch on ports, he said, adding genome sequencing of suspected cases is being done.
During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "Omicron variant has been found in 14 countries now. It is being studied here although it has not been reported in India."
Opposition MPs walked out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs
The Congress-led opposition on Tuesday walked out from both houses of Parliament to protest the suspension of 12 opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha and boycotted the day's proceedings in the Upper House after the chairman asked them to apologise.
After the walkout, opposition MPs demonstrated in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside Parliament complex, raising slogans against the government and its "dictatorial attitude" and saying they would continue to raise their voices on the matter.
Eight opposition party leaders led by Mallikarjun Kharge met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and urged him to revoke the suspension. Naidu, sources said, told them that it may not be possible without proper functioning of the House and a sincere regret for their misconduct.
"Apology for what? For raising the issues of the people in Parliament? Never," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared in a tweet in Hindi.