Like fine wine: Djokovic marks 37th birthday with Geneva Open win over Hanfmann

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday with a 6-3 6-3 win over German Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.

The world number one, who accepted a late wildcard to compete at the ATP 250 tournament this week after a less than ideal run-up to next week's French Open, was stopped in his tracks by rain as he attempted to serve out the first set.

The Serb returned to court following the hour-long break to claim the first set with two aces in a row.

But showing that he was still unable to shake off his recent struggles, Djokovic, who saved seven break points during the opening set, dropped serve early in the second to trail 3-0.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion eventually recovered to reel off six games in a row to seal his 1,100th tour-level match win.