Parliament Live: Oppn rejects invite for Centre's meeting on MPs' suspension, demands all parties be included

In the floor leaders' meeting on Monday, the Opposition has decided to not accept the Centre's invitation to floor leaders of five parties for a meeting to resolve the impasse over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, and demanded the inclusion of all the parties. Keep tracking Deccan Herald for the latest on the Parliament.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over Lakhimpur violence
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not admit notices to suspend business to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Opposition wanted to raise it.
"We will not attend the meeting called by the government. We will demand the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra and revocation of suspension of 12 opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. We will not let both Houses of Parliament function,"Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (ANI)
Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to hold a joint march to Vijay Chowk on December 21 demanding the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra.
Oppn decides not to attend Centre's meeting on MPs' suspension; demands inclusion of all parties
Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice in LS to 'discuss summoning' of CEC and ECs
Opposition floor leaders' meeting called by the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has started.
Earlier, Congress' P Chidambaram and Anand Sharma have submitted a notice seeking revocation of suspension of MPs but it was rejected by the Chairman as it was not accompanied by a motion.
CPI(M) 's John Brittas submits a motion to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs from Rajya Sabha under Rule 256(2)
Centre's meeting on MPs' suspension 'a conspiracy to divide the Opposition', says Kharge
TMC MP Sushmita Dev gives suspension notice in RS demanding discussion on Lakhimpur violence
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment." (ANI)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur violence
'Unfair, unacceptable': CPM's Kareem, CPI's Viswam criticise government's selective invitation for meeting over suspension of MPs
After Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem and CPI's Binoy Viswam have shot off a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urging him to call a meeting of all Opposition parties insteadof selective invitation, saying if the government is "sincere" in resolving the impasse over suspension of 12 MPs, it should do so.
'If sincere, call all Oppn members to meeting', CPI(M) RS floor leader Elamaram Kareem writes to Centre
Rajya Sabha productivity plunges to 37.60% during 3rd week of Winter Session
The productivity of Rajya Sabha hit a low of 37.60 per cent during the third week of the ongoing Winter Session owing to disruptions and forced adjournments over the issue of suspension of 12 member of the House, officials said Sunday.
Centre calls meeting of party leaders of 12 suspended MPs; Oppn unlikely to attend
The government has invited floor leaders of five parties for a meeting on Monday morning to resolve the impasse over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs but the Opposition is suspicious about the intention behind the move, amid indications that they may choose not to attend the deliberations.