Parliament Monsoon Session live: Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks one-day fast; RS to resume proceedings at 9 am

Rajya Sabha has four Bills listed on today's agenda. As chaos erupted in Lok Sabha yesterday, Opposition parties demanded the withdrawal of the Farm Bills and boycotted the Monsoon Session. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on today, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.
Lok Sabha passes three Labour Code Bills amid absence of Opposition
Opposition voice was missing as the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed three Labour Code Bills that replace 25 laws governing the sector, a move that could cheer the industry.
Opposition sets three conditions for returning to Parliament; let MPs first express regret, says govt
The Opposition on Tuesday set three conditions for returning to Parliament after their boycott but the government said it could revoke the suspension of eight MPs only if they expressed regret.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha today:
- The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020.
- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020.
- The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
Bill for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha today:
- The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
- The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020.
- The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2020.
However, opposition parties – Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, NCP, Left parties among others were missing from the Lok Sabha, protesting against the Agri Reform Bills and suspension of eight Rajya Sabha members.
Rajya Sabha passes bill providing relief to taxpayers on compliance front amid Covid-19
The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, which seeks to replace an ordinance and make few other changes in direct and indirect tax laws, was returned by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. The bill was returned amid several opposition parties boycotted the House proceedings protesting the suspension of eight members.
Good morning readers, welcome to your live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on today, eight days before it is scheduled to end, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers.
