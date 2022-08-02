Parliament Live: Monday sees first normal day of business in Lok Sabha; RS to discuss price rise today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to Opposition's issues related to price rise and inflation and defended the government's actions. On the issue of rice in edible oil prices, Sitharaman said that the Centre has reduced customs duty on crude palm oil. Monday's session was the first regular session in Lok Sabha, even Rajya Sabha passed two bills, two weeks into a chaotic Monsoon Session. Stay tuned for updates.
Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on price rise today
Parliament deadlock eases, Sitharaman defends govt on inflation
The Lok Sabha Monday saw a thaw in the deadlock between the government and Opposition with the Speaker revoking the suspension of four Congress MPs ahead of a discussion on price
Par passes bill to extend domestic laws to Indian research stations in Antarctic region
Parliament Monday passed a bill which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.
The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion amid a protest by Opposition on various issues, including the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
The House rejected several amendments moved by Opposition parties, including for sending the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny of the proposed legislation.
Lok Sabha debate: Cong blames BJP govt's policies for price rise
The Congress on Monday held the BJP-led central government responsible for the price rise, saying its decisions have hit hard 25 crore households in the country and widened the divide between the rich and the poor.
Initiating a debate on the issue of the price rise in Lok Sabha, Congress member Manish Tewari alleged that savings, investment, production, consumption and employment, the five pillars of the economy, have been blown away due to the wrong policies of the Union government.