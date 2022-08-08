Parliament Live: RS to bid farewell to Naidu today; Monsoon Session may be curtailed

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance. The Monsoon Session of Parliament may be curtailed with the government reaching out to the Opposition on the issue as only three working days are left for business next week. Track the latest updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session here
LoP isn't an accused in National Herald case. LoP also assured that he would extend fullest cooperation & would meet when the Parliament is not in session: Jairam Ramesh, MP & Chief Whip of Congress in Rajya Sabha on ED summons to LoP in RS, Kharge
The summons were issued by the ED for the sole purpose of conducting a search of the office premises of YIL in the National Herald building and recording of a statement to that effect. This exercise could very well have been conducted in the presence of counsel authorised by LoP for the purpose. ED did not accede to this request and insisted on his presence. This was done with the sole purpose of harassing LoP and the Congress party: Jairam Ramesh
Sources said the government has informed the Opposition leaders that they intend to adjourn the Parliament sine die on August 8 or 10 and do not sit till August 12 as scheduled. A final decision has not been taken yet.
Tuesday and Thursday next week would be holidays owing to Moharam and Raksha Bandhan and Parliament can sit only on three days.
On August 8, sources said, the Zero Hour and Question Hour will be skipped to facilitate a farewell function in Rajya Sabha for retiring Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also Vice President of the country. The second half of the day could see the passing of two bills and the proposal before the Opposition is that then the House adjourns sine die.
A Parliamentary Standing Committee has suggested the government to reduce the import of coal and increase the domestic production to meet the demand.
The Standing Committee on Energy in its report tabled in Parliament also expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work in starting the production of newly allocated coal blocks to state run thermal power plants.
A Congress MP is planning to bring a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha seeking nomination of two people from the LGBT community in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying their presence in lawmaking bodies would help in breaking down intolerance and building alliances that cut across pre-existing cleavages within society.
There will be no sitting of the House on Tuesday and Thursday on account of Muharram and Raksha Bandhan.
Naidu demits office on Wednesday and his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar will take the oath of office on August 11.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said he was veering to the conclusion that Parliament has become "dysfunctional" and alleged that democracy is "gasping for breath" in India with almost all institutions tamed, emasculated or captured.
He also said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu "failed" to protect Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge last week from being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) when the House was in session.
Vice President andRajyaSabhaChairman M Venkaiah Naidu will be accorded a farewell in the House on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders in attendance.
Dhankhar meets outgoing VP Naidu, given tour of VP Secretariat
Jagdeep Dhankhar who is set to take oath as vice president this week met incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday.
Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh were welcomed at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu.