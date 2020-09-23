Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of QFC Bill

Parliament passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 23 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 12:30 ist
Parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Parliament on Wednesday passed a Bill that seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.

Lok Sabha had passed the bill on Sunday.

The legislation allows for the enforcement of netting for qualified financial contracts.

Parliament Monsoon Session live on DH

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed the Bill as critical for financial stability in the country and said it brings in a firm legal basis for bilateral netting for two counterparties.

Sitharaman said, "It is just the bilateral contracts which do not have any firm legal basis. Value of bilateral derivative contracts is estimated by Clearing Corporation of India to be Rs. 56,33,257 crore as of March 2018."

Bilateral contracts constitute 40 per cent of total financial contracts while multilateral contracts constitute 60 per cent, she added. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Monsoon Session
Rajya Sabha

