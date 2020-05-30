Parliament sanitised after latest case of coronavirus

Parliament sanitised after latest case of coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 18:23 ist
PTI/File photo

Government agencies undertook a massive drive on Saturday to sanitise all buildings in the Parliament House Complex after a fourth case of COVID-19 was reported from the complex, officials said.

Of the four cases, three had contracted the infection after Parliament resumed on May 3, when Lockdown 2.0 ended. A Rajya Sabha Secretariat official tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, they said.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement the comprehensive drive included sanitisation of all indoor and outdoor areas, individual offices, restrooms and common areas.

It previously conducted a similar exercise on March 21. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla then said awareness and restraint are key to prevent COVID-19 spread. Thereafter, several such exercises were undertaken.

"In the exercise held today, CPWD, NDMC and other allied agencies, working within Parliament, used specialized equipment and strong chemical disinfectants like sodium hydrochloride in order to ensure sanitation in and around Parliament House Complex," the lower house secretariat said.

According to the orders issued by the secretariat, a certain number of staffers are required to work from home and employees are allowed to enter Parliament only after proper screening.

All vehicles are sanitised before entering the complex.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Parliament
Delhi

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

Year of disappointment, pain: Congress on Modi govt

 