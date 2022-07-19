Parliament Live: Opposition protests mark stormy start to Monsoon Session

Opposition protest over Agnipath, GST mark Day 1 of Monsoon Session
The Monsoon session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.
The uproar broke out even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged MPs before the start of the parliamentary proceedings to make the session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. In a lighter vein, he remarked that in Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and wondered whether the heat will come down inside Parliament.
Tribals are not Sanatan: JMM's newly elected MP Mahua Maji pitches for 'Sarna Dharma Code'
The Centre should accept the long-pending demand to recognise 'Sarna' as the religion of the country's tribal people as they have their own way of worship and religious practices, the JMM's newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said on Monday.
Speaking to PTI, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, who took oath as the Member of Parliament in the Upper House on the first day of the Monsoon Session, said she will use the platform to raise the voice of the people of her state and also press the government for giving recognition to 'Sarna Dharma Code'.
Opposition protests mark stormy start to Monsoon Session
The Opposition's vociferous protest demanding a discussion on price rise marked the start of a stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament Monday with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourning without conducting any business. Read more
