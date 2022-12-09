Parliament Live: No proposal at present to reintroduce NJAC, Centre in Rajya Sabha
Parliament Live: No proposal at present to reintroduce NJAC, Centre in Rajya Sabha
updated: Dec 09 2022, 10:16 ist
Track the latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings only with DH.
10:16
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss "Medical Bond Policy implemented in several states, including Haryana, causing a worrisome situation" and demand that the policy be scrapped. (ANI)
10:15
Cong MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the stand of the Central Govt to scarp the pre-metric scholarship for SC, ST, OBC and minority students from 1st-8th standard from the academic year 2022-23."
10:11
RLD MP Jayant Singh gives Zero Hour notice in RS over Lakhimpur incident victim compensation issue
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the non-fulfillment of the promises with respect to compensation made to the victims of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident.
09:51
BJP govt using high dignitary to run down collegium system: TMC MP in Lok Sabha
TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy on Thursday alleged that the central government is "using a high dignitary" to run down the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges as it wants to extend its powers everywhere, including the judiciary. (PTI)
09:49
No proposal at present to reintroduce NJAC, Centre in Rajya Sabha
There is no proposal at present to reintroduce a bill on National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
Responding to a question by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI-M's John Britas on whether the government proposes to reintroduceNJACwith "suitable modifications", Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply that "at present, there is no such proposal".
TheNJACAct, which sought to overturn the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges, was struck down by the top court in 2015. (PTI)
09:47
09:46
Good morning, readers. Welcome to the live coverage of Parliament proceedings for the day.
