Parliament Live: Lok Sabha MPs seek reservation of more tribal communities
updated: Dec 16 2022, 08:03 ist
Track all the latest updates from the Winter Session of Parliament proceedings with DH.
08:02
Govt trying to micromanage judiciary: Oppn leaders on Rijiju's 'frivolous PILs' remarks
The government is trying to micromanage the judiciary, Opposition leaders alleged on Thursday, a day after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said if the Supreme Court takes up all bail applications and "frivolous PILs", then it will cause a lot of extra burden.
Rijiju made the remarks inRajyaSabhaafter he introduced the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, senior lawyer andRajyaSabhaMP Kapil Sibal said, "Rijiju alleged(ly) said: Supreme Court must not take up bail pleas ... Does he even know the meaning of liberty?"
07:52
Repeated disruptions in Rajya Sabha after Opposition uproar
Competitive sloganeering by ruling BJP MPs protesting the Bihar hooch tragedy and Opposition MPs against disallowing suspension of business to discuss issues led to disruption in the first hour of proceedings in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Lok Sabha MPs seek reservation of more tribal communities
Lok Sabha members from different parties sought reservations for tribal communities from their areas with NCP MP Supriya Sule stressing the need for one integrated bill of quota.
The discussion was held in Lok Sabha on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh.
07:50
BJP govt holding short sessions, suppressing opposition's voice: Goa LoP
Reacting to the notification issued by the Goa Legislative Secretary for summoning a four-day winter assembly session, Goa's Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that the BJP is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by holding short sessions.
"Winter session is summoned only for four days from January 16 to 19. It is most unfortunate to note that the BJP government is continuing its mission of suppressing the voice of the Opposition even in the new year 2023," Alemao said.
