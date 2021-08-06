Parliamentary panel chaired by Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury likely to visit Kashmir, Ladakh

Adhir-led parliament panel likely to visit J&K, Ladakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2021, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 20:46 ist
Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI Photo

A parliamentary panel chaired by leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is likely to visit Kashmir and Ladakh on a five-day trip, sources said on Friday.

According to them, this will be the first visit by parliamentarians of various parties, including the opposition, after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee will visit Srinagar, Drass, Kargil and Leh during the trip, sources said.

Sources in the panel said the members will visit Kargil on August 15 and will celebrate Independence day by hoisting the national flag.

They are expected to review the high-altitude clothing and food provided to personnel of the armed forces deployed in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.

Also, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma, is scheduled to visit Kashmir and Leh starting August 17. 

