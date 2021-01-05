Union Budget likely to be presented on February 1

Parliament's Budget session likely from Jan 29, Union Budget to be presented on February 1

According to the recommendation, Part 1 of the Budget session would be held from Jan 29 to Feb 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 18:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament commence from January 29 and conclude on April 8.

According to the Committee's recommendation, while Part 1 of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, Part 2 would be from March 8 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, a Friday, and the Union Budget wold be presented on February 1, sources said citing the CCPA recommendations.

All Covid-related protocols would be followed during the session, the sources said.

The final decision on the commencement of the session will be taken by the Union Cabinet of Ministers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

budget
India
Union Budget
Parliament

What's Brewing

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

Are you excited about these upcoming Deepika movies?

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

 