Pegasus row is more serious than the Emergency: Mamata Banerjee

'I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre,' she said on the leadership issue

  • Jul 28 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 16:52 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation. She also called the Pegasus row "more serious than the Emergency".

"I want to help all the opposition parties to bell the cat. I don't want to be a leader, but a simple cadre," she said on the leadership issue.

"I am not a political astrologer. It depends on the situation, structure. I have no problem if someone else leads. When the matter is discussed we can decide. I cannot impose," Banerjee told a select group of reporters here when asked if she would be the face of the Opposition.

On the Pegasus row, she said the situation was more serious than Emergency and accused the Centre of being unresponsive.

"Everywhere they are sending ED, IT for raids. Here there is no response. In a democracy, the government has to respond.

Also read: Modi should call all-party meet on Pegasus row, says Mamata after meeting PM

"The situation is very serious, it's more serious than the Emergency," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

On Tuesday, Banerjee had said the unity of opposition parties will take shape on its own.

"I am a simple worker and want to continue as a worker," Banerjee, who is in the national capital for the first time after her party's resounding victory in the assembly polls, said on Wednesday.

"I want to see sachcha din, bahut din acha di dekh liya," Banerjee added, in a jibe at the BJP's poll slogan.

 

