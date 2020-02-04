People coming to Nagaland from affected countries show no coronavirus symptoms

The 33 people who had come to Nagaland recently from coronavirus affected countries did not show any symptoms of the deadly virus, a senior official of the health and family welfare department said.

However, those coming from China have been quarantined in compliance of the protocol set by the Centre, the department's Principal Director Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said.

The department has taken up all precautions to monitor such persons and set up measures adhering to the guidelines of the Centre to face any untoward event, Suokhrie said in a statement here.

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak reached 425 on Tuesday.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom has held a meeting to review the preparedness of the department to meet any exigency in case of coronavirus outbreak in the state, Suokhrie said.

He urged people not to panic about the virus.