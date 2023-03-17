People may have different modes of worship but should realise goal is same: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday underlined the Vedas' acknowledgement of various paths undertaken by people to realise the spiritual truth and asserted that the world needs this understanding at this time of conflicts.

Speaking here at the release of an Urdu translation of the Samveda, one of the four Vedas, which are regarded as foundational texts of Hinduism, Bhagwat said different people may have different modes of worship but what should be realised is that the goal is same.

One should not fight over different means and this is the message which is relevant for all and is something that India has to offer to others, the top functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

In his speech, Bhagwat quoted various parables sourced to ancient texts to stress that the same truth can be perceived differently by different people.

The one who guides all is known by different names, he said, underlining the need for interfaith harmony.

Citing a story, the RSS chief said various persons can approach the top of a mountain using different paths. While they may believe that others have taken the wrong way, the one on the top can see that everybody is climbing towards the same goal, he said.

The Urdu translation has been done by film writer and director Iqbal Durrani, who has been associated with various big budget Hindi movies, especially in the 90s.