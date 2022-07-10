People offer prayers across Kashmir on Eid

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 10 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 16:13 ist
Muslim devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, at Hazratbal Shrine on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, was celebrated across Kashmir on Sunday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 45,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city.

The authorities refused permission to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to hold prayers at 9 am.

Thousands of sheep, goats and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

"Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. The festival is an occasion to reaffirm our faith in unity of humanity & to be charitable towards poor & disadvantaged. May this festival strengthens the bonds of brotherhood & bring peace, happiness & joy for everyone. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.

