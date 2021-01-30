People should adhere to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, non-violence: Prez Kovind

People should adhere to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals: Prez

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2021, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 11:24 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility.

Kovind paid humble tributes to the Father of the Nation who was shot dead on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day. 

“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” Kovind tweeted.

Ram Nath Kovind
Mahatma Gandhi
Martyrs' day

