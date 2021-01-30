People should adhere to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, non-violence: Prez Kovind

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility.
Kovind paid humble tributes to the Father of the Nation who was shot dead on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.
“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” Kovind tweeted.
American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India
Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day
Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll
How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets
Flying cars airport of the future to land in England
Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family