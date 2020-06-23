Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 17th straight day

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the 17th straight session on Tuesday.

Petrol will now cost Rs 79.76/litre (an increase of Rs 0.20) and diesel Rs 79.40/litre (increase of Rs 0.55) in Delhi from today.

In Bengaluru, petrol will be costlier by 20 paise per litre at Rs 82.35 per litre, while diesel will cost 53 paise more per litre at Rs 75.51 per litre.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record Rs 10 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 13 on diesel. The two hikes gave the government Rs 2 lakh crore in additional tax revenues.

Oil PSUs Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), instead of passing on the excise duty hikes to customers, adjusted them against the fall in the retail rates that was warranted because of a decline in international oil prices to two-decade lows.