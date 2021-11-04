Diwali gift: Here's how much petrol, diesel now cost in metros

In a surprise move, the Modi government on Wednesday slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, providing respite to the common man.

Seven BJP-ruled states also announced price cuts, with the likes of Karnataka, Goa, Assam, and Manipur reducing the value added tax (VAT) on fuel by Rs 7. As a result, petrol is expected to be cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 17, in these states.

Here's how much petrol and diesel would cost you today in key cities:

In Delhi, petrol is down by Rs 6.07 to Rs 103.97 per litre, while a litre of diesel is now cheaper by Rs 11.75 at Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is down by Rs 5.87 at Rs 109.98 and diesel now costs Rs 12.48 lesser at Rs 94.14.

Similarly, in Kolkata and Chennai, a litre of petrol is cheaper by Rs 5.82 and Rs 5.26 at Rs 104.67 and Rs 101.40, respectively. Meanwhile, diesel price is down Rs 11.79 and Rs 11.16 at Rs 89.79 and Rs 91.43 in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively.

The cost of a litre of petrol in Bengaluru has come down to Rs 107.64 and it is expected to come further down to Rs 95.50 by the evening as the state has further slashed taxes on fuel. Bengalureans will save over Rs 10 on a litre of diesel, which presently costs Rs 92.03, starting today evening as the price will to drop to Rs 81.50 per litre.

In Agartala, the rate of petrol is expected to reduce to Rs 98.33, while diesel will cost Rs 85.63 a litre each. Petrol currently costs Rs 104.33 per litre, and diesel Rs 90.56.

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.

The excise duty cut announced on Wednesday night is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty. It rolls back a part of the Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020.

The hike in excise duty had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of Rs 32.9 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 31.8 a litre.

(With agency inputs)

