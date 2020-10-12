Plea filed in SC to restrain Jaganmohan from making allegations against judiciary and judges

A plea was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court seeking a direction against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to not make "frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against the institution of judiciary and judges".

Advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, in his petition, asked the top court to issue a show cause to Reddy after his government's official made public a letter shot off to the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on October 6 making certain allegations against his successor judge, Justice N V Ramana.

"By the conduct of Reddy, the faith of public at large is shaken. Because his conduct is nothing but an attempt to de-stabilise the duly established democratic setup of our country".

He contended "the act of Reddy calls for immediate action from this court to tackle this unprecedented situation. Guidelines may be framed to tackle and handle such irresponsible activities."

The petitioner claimed Reddy committed contempt of court as a prohibitory order was passed by the Andhra Pradesh HC on September 15 in this regard.

It further contended the timing of the allegation was "highly suspicious and doubtful" as the judge is in the service of the Indian judiciary for long but Reddy preferred not to disclose those charges earlier.

In the present scenario, our country is going through various socio-economic challenges as well as external disturbance, but Reddy failed to understand and appreciate his "irresponsible statement", which may destabilise the faith of the public at large in the system, it pointed out.