Plea in SC seeks censorship of Kangana's social media posts

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to censor or amend all future social media posts by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in order to maintain law and order in the country.

Mumbai-based advocate, Saradar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, asked the top court to transfer all FIRs lodged against her across the country on derogatory statements made on Sikhs to Khar Police Station in Mumbai and to take appropriate preventive measures under the Code of Criminal Procedure and Information Technology Act against Ranaut.

He also pleaded for a direction to the government to instruct all social media platforms to censor, alter, modify or delete her posts.

Referring to several controversial posts by the actress, the petitioner claimed that the actor is abusing her right to speech and expression through social media. If the behaviour of some person created an infringement on the fundamental rights of others, then it can be definitely be curbed by preventive measures and the use of criminal law.

The plea said Ranaut's utterances made on a pubic platform of social media like Instagram, developed a sense of racial discrimination and hate, based on different faiths, and could lead to a lot of heated arguments on social media and have the potency of triggering riots.

“The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments; they were defamatory and portrayed Sikhs in a totally anti-national manner. It also justifies innocent killing of Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment. They cannot be brushed aside or excused," the plea, filed through advocate Anil Kumar said.

