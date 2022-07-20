PM lauds vaccinators as India crosses 200-cr doses

PM lauds efforts of vaccinators as India crosses 200-crore vaccine doses landmark

Vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting people of the country, he wrote

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 20 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 13:25 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesturing to health workers during his visit to a vaccination centre at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators and lauded their efforts as India crossed the Covid-19 vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses to its citizens.

Official sources said Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

Read | India's Covid tally jumps with over 20K new cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

Vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting people of the country, he wrote.

The speed and coverage which India provided to the world's largest vaccination programme is excellent, and this has happened due to efforts of people like you, the prime minister said in the letter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PM Narendra Modi
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

 