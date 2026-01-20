<p>US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a "very good" telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.</p><p>Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum. He did not specify who the various parties were.</p><p>"As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back - On that, everyone agrees!" he said in a post on Truth Social.</p>.UN has coexisted alongside global organisations: UN spokesperson on Trump's Board of Peace.<p>Trump had earlier told reporters the United States would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week's World Economic Forum because Denmark cannot protect the territory. </p>