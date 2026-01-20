Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says had a telephone call with NATO's Rutte concerning Greenland

Trump also said he had agreed to ​a meeting of various parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World ‌Economic ‌Forum.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 08:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 08:27 IST
World newsDonald TrumpNATO

Follow us on :

Follow Us