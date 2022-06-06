PM launches series of visually-impaired friendly coins

PM launches series of visually-impaired friendly coins with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' design

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav design and will be part of circulation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 06 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 16:49 ist
PM Modi launched a special series of coins on Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a special series of coins that are also 'visually-impaired friendly'.

The coins of Re 1, Rs 2, 5, 10 and 20 denominations will have the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) design are not commemorative coins and will be part of circulation.

"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," Modi said while addressing the iconic week celebration of the Ministry of Finance.

Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' -- a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal. "This portal is going to make it easy so that citizens does not have to ask the same questions every time to avail himself a government programme".

