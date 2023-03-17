PM Modi announces mega textile park in 6 states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in seven states including Karnataka.

"PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP," PM tweeted.

The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of 'Make in India' and 'Make For the World.' #PragatiKaPMMitra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

Reacting to the PM announcement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "Apart from boosting the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision, it will also benefit the local ancillary industries."

The CM earlier requested the Centre to set up a mega textile park in one of the districts in North Karnataka.

The scheme aims to realise the prime minister’s vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to position India strongly on the global textiles map. PM MITRA parks are envisaged to help India in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 9 — ‘Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation’, said the textile ministry.

The scheme is to develop integrated large-scale and modern industrial infrastructure facilities for the entire value chain of the textile industry. It will reduce logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of Indian textiles. The scheme will help India in attracting investments, boost employment generation and position itself strongly in the global textile market. These parks are envisaged to be located at sites which have inherent strength for the textile industry to flourish and have the necessary linkages to succeed, said the textile ministry.