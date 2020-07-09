PM Modi at Global Week summit Highlights: This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming

Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people: PM
13:53
I am happy to note that this Forum is also marking the 100th birth anniversary of Pandit Ravi Shankar. He took the beauty of Indian classical music to the world. You would also have seen how Namaste has gone global as a form of greeting: PM
13:53
India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity. This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming: PM
13:52
Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world; it is about being self-sustaining and self-generating: PM
13:50
The pandemic has also seen revival of 'Namaste,' ayurveda and traditional medicine: PM
13:50
Atma Nirbhar Bharat is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world. It is about being self-sustaining and self-generating: PM
13:48
The pandemic has once again shown that India's Pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world. It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for developing countries: PM
13:46
India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunites India does today: PM
There are many possibilities and opportunities in various sunrise sectors in India. Our reforms in agriculture provide a very attractive investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics: PM
We have brought reforms in the MSME sector. A booming MSME sector will also complement big industry. There are investment opportunities in the defence sector: PM
13:46
Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery: PM
13:44
During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as: total financial inclusion, record housing and infra construction, Ease of Doing Business, bold tax reforms including the GST
13:43
When India talks of revival it is: Revival with care, Revival with compassion, Revival which is sustainable- both for the environment and the economy: PM
13:43
On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic. With an increased focus on people's health, we are equally focussed on the health of the economy: PM
13:43
The present event is a part of the excellent work that India Inc has done over the past years. Your events have helped bring the opportunities in India to a global audience: PM
13:42
Indians are natural reformers. History has shown India has overcome every challenge, social and economical
13:41
Who can forget the Indian tech industry and tech professionals! They have been showing the way for decades. India is a power-house of talent that is eager to contribute: PM
Modi will connect remotely to the event pitched as one of the biggest international events on India’s globalisation,
He is likely to lay out numerous investment and manufacturing opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from theCovid-19pandemic.
"As the world battles to emerge out of the shadows of Covid-19, India with its immense talent pool, its technological prowess, and growing appetite for leadership has a central role to play in global affairs. I am sure the Indian Prime Minister’s message to the world will resonate with the #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World theme of India Global Week,” said Manoj Ladwa, Chairman and CEO of the India Inc. Group, the UK-headquartered media house behind the annual event.
Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID.
The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event.
13:18
Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions
Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.
13:17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Thursday the inaugural address at the India GlobalWeek 2020
Modi's address will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Minister's Office said.
India is a powerhouse, eager to learn, says PM
