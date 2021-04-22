PM cancels Bengal visit, says will chair meets on Covid

PM Modi cancels Bengal visit on April 23, says will be chairing high-level meetings on Covid-19 situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 22 2021, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 17:58 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting West Bengal on Friday to address poll meetings as he will be chairing high-level meetings here to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

"Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," Modi tweeted.

After this, no further political meetings of the prime minister are scheduled in West Bengal, thus effectively ending his campaign in the state as of now.

After the BJP decided to call off all big political meetings and rallies in view of rising Covid-19 cases and restrict its campaign to a maximum of 500 people in the state, Modi's proposed meetings for Saturday were clubbed with his Friday campaign.

Opposition leaders have been critical of the BJP for the big rallies of its leaders at the time of surging Covid-19 cases.

Narendra Modi
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal

