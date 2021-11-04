PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Nowshera

The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 11:15 ist
Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera. Credit: Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel.

The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists.

Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Jammu and Kashmir
Diwali
India News
Indian Army

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 