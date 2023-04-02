PM Modi condoles Salim Durani's demise, says he made key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket

PM Modi condoles cricketer Salim Durani's demise

Noting that Durani had an old and strong association with Gujarat, the PM said he played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years, and also made the state his home

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2023, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 19:46 ist
Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, with cricketer Salim Durani in January 2004, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary Indian cricketer Salim Durani and said he made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket.

Durani, a stylish India cricketer of the 1960s with movie-star looks and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday. He was 88.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Salim Durani Ji was a cricketing legend, an institution in himself. He made a key contribution to India's rise in the world of cricket. On and off the field, he was known for his style. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Noting that Salim Durani had a very old and strong association with Gujarat, the prime minister said he played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years, and also made the state his home.

"I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed," Modi said.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Durani on various occasions.

"One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme," Modi said sharing photographs from that event.

Durani lived with his younger brother Jahangir Durani in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The Kabul-born Durani, who packed a punch with his bat and was also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler, played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in the team's victories in Calcutta and Madras respectively.

