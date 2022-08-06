CWG: PM congratulates Sable, Goswami on winning silver

PM Modi congratulates Avinash Sable, Priyanka Goswami on winning silver medal at Commonwealth Games

Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 06 2022, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 19:43 ist
Avinash Sable. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avinash Sable on winning the silver medal in 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games and said his life journey is very motivating.

He also lauded Priyanka Goswami for winning the silver medal in race walking and said she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport.

She has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in the 10,000m event at the Games in Birmingham.

Read | Intimidating Vinesh Phogat in line for CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya eases into final

Sable broke his own national record to win a silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Modi tweeted, "Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted he has won the Silver Medal in the men's 3000m Steeplechase event. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the Army and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating."

Congratulating the national race walking champion Goswami, he said, "By this medal, she has inspired many youngsters in India to take up this sport. May she keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Commonwealth Games
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

Dulquer calls 'Sita Ramam' composer 'heartbeat' of film

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

Bangladesh fuel hike triggers huge queues at fuel pumps

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022

 