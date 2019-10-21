PM Modi congratulates Indonesian Prez for second term

As Indonesia's President Joko Widodo was sworn in for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries will deepen further.

Joko Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for his second and final five-year term.

"Heartiest congratulations to President @jokowi on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted. 

